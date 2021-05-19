“They have used my privacy to hurt me”

Ofelia is being the undisputed star of MasterChef. The Galician does not leave anyone indifferent with her nerves, her extroversion and her original anecdotes, but she also finds herself with quite hard moments in talent. If you’ve ever faced rejection from most of your peers, at the last gala He hit rock bottom and considered quitting.

And, after belonging to the losing team in the group test, shot in Mijas, the young woman had to put on one of the dreaded black aprons. But that was not the problem, but rather that in a test made up of meat, his partner Dani chose for her that of a determining animal in her life: the horse.

Through tears, she said that she did not want to cook it and that it seemed unfair that they put it to her before an incredulous Samantha Vallejo-Nágera, who kept repeating that she should abide by the decision of Dani.

Finally, Ofelia made up her mind and cooked the horse, but why did it hurt so much to do so? As she explained, they are very important animals for her, as she has done therapy for your hyperactivity with them. “I’m not going to cook this meat, I prefer to leave. The horse is an animal that has given me a lot. And it doesn’t seem fair to me.”

In addition, she commented on how shocking it was that her partner used something that she had confided to him to hurt him. “I always talked about it, never let them put me on a horse, it’s a respect for something that has given me so much in my life and he has taken advantage of it“Ofelia lamented. “I have been a bit of a dog. It is a lesson in life, you have to be tough and mature, “replied the aforementioned.

However, despite the hard trance, the Galician overcame and escaped expulsion. “In the face of adversity, you grow,” said Samantha. “You are a filly”Jordi Cruz joked. After being the best valued in the test, she went up with her teammates, hugged Dani and settled the problem: “It hurt me, but nothing happens. It’s a contest.”