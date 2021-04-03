They have unfinished business. Final trailer of ‘Black Widow’

Disney has reminded us of the existence of ‘Black widow‘through a new trailer, available in both Spanish and English. A Marvel Studios blockbuster that will be released more than a year later than originally planned, on July 9, which it will do simultaneously in movie theaters and Disney + (at an additional cost).

Scarlett Johansson once again plays Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in this action-packed spy thriller that kicks off the Fourth Phase of the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In it Natasha will face one of the darkest chapters in her history, when a dangerous conspiracy related to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to end her, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy, and the trail of shattered relationships she left behind long before she became an Avenger.

Florence Pugh, David Harbor, Rachel Weisz, OT Fagbenle, William Hurt and Ray Winstone round out the main cast of this film directed by Cate Shortland (‘Lore’) from a script written by Eric Pearson (‘Godzilla vs. Kong’) .

