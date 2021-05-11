“They have thrown me from castings for being fat, they have to understand that the public is diverse”

This Monday, La 1 broadcast the sixth -and last- night of auditions on The Dancer. In this way, the teams of the three captains (Miguel Ángel Muñoz, Lola Indigo and Rafa Méndez) are already closed and the next phase of the format can begin. This serves to entertain and show talent, but on several occasions it has already been a platform for report injustices such as age discrimination, machismo, or empowerment.

In this latest installment, Lola Indigo vindicated body diversity. And he did it by knowing the story of María, a dancer who suffered an TCA (Eating Behavior Disorder). The young woman starred with her dance partner, Rubén, in one of the 14 performances of the night.

Although the two have known each other since they were little, it was at 15 that they started as a dance couple. This initiative was truncated by the differences in physical appearance between them: while she was tall and big, Rubén was slimmer and shorter. The couple tried to remedy this situation with diet and exercise, but this was especially damaging for Maria.

And, the dancer began to see her worst nightmare in the food and in the mirror a girl who woke up rejection. This had physical and performance consequences, causing Maria to I could not move my legs due to fatigue in competitions due to lack of nutrients enough.

His dance partner, Rubén, was aware of the problem for this reason and both asked for help, doing so you will be diagnosed with an eating disorder, anorexia. After two years of trying hard to recover, María wanted to return to dance in style, in the contest.

The couple opted to dance Crazy by Gnarls Barkley. Once her energetic performance was over, Mendez was grateful that they had told the story. “There is more and more diversity, but many people in charge of many things have to learn that very different people go to shows and with very different physiques. They have thrown me into castings for being fat, but in the end you learn to be you. You have a lot of love around you and thanks to you who share the story, the people at home will feel accompanied, “he concluded.