they have responded thousands of times

Pablo Echenique has been very forceful on Twitter after learning that the Constitutional Court has declared unconstitutional the first state of alarm decreed by the Government to combat the pandemic.

The deputy and spokesperson for United We Can in Congress has asked “that the name be changed directly to the Constitutional Court.”

The vote of the TC has gone ahead by a narrow majority of 6 to 5, the magistrates have understood that the appropriate figure to suspend fundamental rights such as circulation is the state of exception.

After several plenary sessions of deliberation, finally the vote of the vice president, Encarnación Roca, has been decisive to tip the balance in favor of the five magistrates – all of them from the conservative bloc – who have considered that the legal umbrella to adopt the general confinement of the population should have been the state of exception and not the state of alarm.

The other five – three progressive and two conservative -, on the other hand, have continued to consider that the Government acted correctly by opting for the state of alarm to decree home confinement.

Pablo Echenique spoke about this on Twitter: “On the same day, the Constitutional Court prevented the location of García Lorca’s grave and demolished the state of alarm that saved hundreds of thousands of lives. Already positions, that they change the name directly to Vocational Court and they appear to the elections ”.

Regarding Federico García Lorca, the deputy refers to the fact that the TC has rejected the appeal filed by the granddaughter Dióscoro Galindo, murdered together with the poet in August 1936 in Granada, to investigate his death and locate the common grave in which lie his remains.

Echenique’s tweet has more than 1,500 reply comments, more than 3,000 ‘likes’ and more than 1,500 retweets, of which almost 300 were cited.

