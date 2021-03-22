“They have put pictures on the Internet of my son when they found him dead”

Patricia Ramirez, the mother of the child Gabriel Cruz, has summoned the media this Monday to denounce “some serious facts” about her son, murdered in February 2018 with treachery Ana Julia Quezada.

Ramírez has denounced the “cruel and inhuman treatment” that has been given in recent times in the media and social networks to your son. “They have put images on the Internet of my son when they found him dead,” he said. “20 days ago a digital newspaper published the photo of my dead son to gain likes. This medium was created on March 8 to attract followers,” he explained.

“The photos of my son’s murder they have been published on the Internet with gore photo content, “he said, showing these pages in print.

More information shortly …