“They have our support, whatever they do”

Rocío Carrasco spoke in the last chapter of her documentary series about the Mohedano family. Rocío Jurado’s daughter explained that came to tell him some of the episodes of abuse that she suffered from her ex-husband and from her daughter to a family member to José Antonio husband of her aunt Gloria Mohedano.

The protagonist explained that she felt very hurt when she saw that José Antonio, after knowing what she had told him, He positioned himself against her and hinted in front of the press that her niece was lying. The collaborator of The Ana Rosa program, Antonio Rossi, arrived at the magazine this Monday announcing that he had a message from the husband of Gloria Mohedano, Rocío Jurado’s sister.

“He has sent me a message that he wanted me to read publicly,” the journalist began. However, Rossi has clarified: “At the moment he is not going to express himself or say anything about what he is seeing in the documentary.” The collaborator explained that Rocío Carrasco’s relative continues to maintain what he said in his day and that “there are truths, half truths and lies” in the testimony of his niece.

José Antonio, Gloria Mohedano’s husband, sends a statement to clarify the opinion of the couple in the midst of all this chaos # AR10M https://t.co/kGLd6vmyOn – Ana Rosa’s program (@elprogramadear) May 10, 2021

After the uproar of the documentary series, José Antonio and his wife, Gloria Mohedano, have sent the following message to Ana Rosa’s program: “We want to publicly give our unconditional support to Rocío and David Flores, whatever happens and whatever they say, we will be with them to help them in whatever way we can and to give them our love “.