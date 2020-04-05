Antonio Echevarría García, Governor of Nayarit, assured through social networks that there are people from Jalisco infected by COVID-19 who recently traveled to Nayarit to take shelter and not increase the number of infections.

After having detected a positive case of coronavirus in the municipality of Santiago, the Governor of Nayarit revealed that people they came from their neighboring state to hide in Bahía de Banderas. In addition, he assured that these are people who tested positive on COVID-19.

It is for the above that Antonio Echeverría made the decision to close the Club Houses of the entity indefinitely, as well as the collective pools they continue with the service despite the quarantine.

The governor also asked that Civil Protection personnel and the Ministry of Public Security make continuous “rounds” to close the establishments that, despite warning, remain open.

After revealing the new measures, Echeverría asked the population not to grant asylum or allow people from Jalisco to enter their homes with a confirmed coronavirus infection. Although he did not reveal his source, he assured that it is an “authority of the neighboring state that called me, a very responsible person.”

“We will not allow them to come and infect our people”, Sentenced in the video that uploaded to their official social networks.

For the alleged infected with COVID-19 from Jalisco, he also left a message. He asked, in the first instance, that they stay to quarantine at home and added that they are welcome, but “when they are clean.” Finally, toHe assured that these people “have no mother”, but the state will know how to get ahead.

On the other hand, he assured all Nayarites that when the entire health emergency passes, they will have “their own holy week” with the aim of reviving the economy in the main tourist cities of the state.

Finally, he sent a congratulation to the population of the state for the effort they have made to stay home during quarantine and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. So far, we have closing date of the bullring on April 29, 2020.

In Mexico the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise. The latest report from the Ministry of Health (SSa), presented at a press conference from the National Palace, reveals that there are 1,890 confirmed patients with COVID-19 disease. In addition, a total of 79 deceased.

Furthermore, it was confirmed that there 5,827 suspected cases, as well as 9,467 negative cases in a total of 17,184 people studied. Hugo López Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, revealed that Phase 3 of the epidemic could reach Mexico in mid-April 2020.