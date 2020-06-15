After the outrageous statements of Miguel Bosé or Enrique Bunbury, one would come to conceptualize the anti-vaccine movement as a mob of ignoramuses and paletos and that only books would work as a true neural vaccine.

However, things are a little more complex. In percentage terms, there are a large number of anti-vaccine people who have more information and have read more books than the average citizen.

Another thing is that they choose their readings well. Added to this is greater purchasing power and more free time to find a person aligned with their beliefs that reinforce their prejudices and to hatch tangled conspiracy theories.

Type anti-vaccine

Vaccines are not stupid. Soy smart, they are educated, they have money, they have access to the internet, they are able to organize campaigns, disseminate effectively, spread hoaxes. This is precisely why studies have shown that these groups are particularly problematic because they can quickly spread vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles.

According to Centers for Disease Control and PreventionFlu vaccination rates among adults last year were just 37 percent, 6 percent less than the year before. And the agency estimates that this year there have been at least 36 million flu patients. There have already been more than 22,000 deaths from seasonal influenza this year.

What happens is that the most educated and intelligent people have more sophisticated ways of deceiving themselves, to the point that they are able to easily refute the arguments against those around them. They are wise idiots, idiot savans. So according to the social neuroscientist Jay Van Bavel, director of the New York University Laboratory for Perception and Social Assessment: “People with more education tend to be more polarized.” On any subject, not just on vaccines.

In other words, if your tribe does not believe in vaccines, it is unlikely that you will change your beliefs, even if they may be inaccurate. You will use your intellectual and cultural skills to reaffirm your prejudice. As a result, we will defend our camps even if we know that certain positions are wrong or even unethical.

Unlike many other animal species, for humans there is no greater punishment than being rejected or excluded from the group. We are so in tune with social position that when we feel alone or separated from our perceived group, it causes changes in our brains. These changes can cause the body to release cortisol, the stress hormone. We need to be part of the tribe, of the herd, even if that means using all our intelligence to deceive ourselves and take harmful positions for others, for us and for humanity in general.

Share

Anti-vaccines are not crazy: they have more studies, they are richer and they have more free time (although they are wrong)