“They have mistreated me and they have called me exaggerated”

This Wednesday, Telecinco broadcast a special Rocío program: tell the truth to stay alive, to which Rocío Carrasco herself attended to answer all the questions that may have been raised throughout the broadcast of the first half of the docuseries.

But she was not the only one. Some people from her closest environment intervened, such as her aunts Ani and Rocío Jurado, her husband Fidel Albiac or her friend, Yolanda Ramos. She began her speech with a memory: “My father did not want me to be an actress, but when I heard himat the voice of your mother, Rocío Jurado, in a movie theater, I was clear that, since I got home, it would be what I wanted to be “he said through tears.

Later, she made a very harsh revelation, and that is that she had also suffered sexist violence. “I have not been physically abused, but yes morally, I don’t see myself.

Along these lines, she stressed that women who denounce situations of abuse are always called “exaggerated” and, so instilled, she assured that she had it herself, that she questioned her friend. “I didn’t believe you When you told me that your daughter had done that to you, I thought you were exaggerating, because like so many others they have not let us be. When I sang my rights, they told me that I was exaggerated. Although they have not pulled our hair, they have not let us be “.

Later, he pointed out the great social impact that Carrasco shared his testimony, and gave him the thank you on behalf of those who have had similar experiences. “Thanks to you, giving yourself to this, we want them to let all of us who suffer be, because I, like so many people, do not know my rights.”

Finally, the actress asked her friend a question that hid a great feeling of guilt. “Have your friends been up to the task? I thought you were exaggerating, because they have taught me to think that we are exaggerated. And you told me that your daughter hit you and I thought you were exaggerating. ”

For her part, Rocío Carrasco responded, grateful, and pointed out that her relatives had been where she had allowed them. “Had been everything that I have left you to be, for this way of being, this absurd shame of not wanting to tell things as they are, having that feeling of guilt, that you ask yourself, will I be that person they describe? I have told Yolanda specific things like the beating, and of a 3 km story I told her only three meters. It is my responsibility and not yours “, he settled the subject with affection.