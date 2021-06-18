they have missed nine coaches

06/18/2021 at 3:11 PM CEST

Nobody wants or nobody can sit on the Tottenham bench. Since Jose Mourinho was fired On April 19, the ‘Spurs’ are still without a captain for their project. After a long list of candidates and negotiations, the last to fall was Gennaro Gattuso. The Italian was ruled out after a campaign by Tottenham fans on social media.

The #NoToGattuso tag became a Trending Topic on Thursday night in England. The reason, some statements of the Italian in the past on homosexual marriage.

“Marriage in the church should always be between a man and a woman, although today everyone does what they want. Since I was little I have grown up and believed in the family as an institution, and for me homosexual marriage is something very strange & rdquor ;, he declared in 2008. Friday morning, Daniel levy broke up negotiations.

Nine unsuccessful candidates

Gattuso’s is one more episode in an endless series of candidates for the London bench. Weeks ago, the arrival of the technician was taken for granted Paulo Fonseca, struck down by Roma by the arrival of Mourinho. The deal fell apart at the last minute. And much earlier, more or less the same thing happened with Antonio Conte. The also Italian, one of the free technicians with the largest poster, discarded the proposal when the sports project did not convince him.

These are not the only names. Since the departure of Mourinho, the club was linked to the Germans Julian Nagelsmann and Hansi Flick, chosen by Bayern and the German national team respectively. Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter they rang too, but both reaffirmed their loyalty to Leicester City and Brighton. Dutchman’s option was probed Erik Ten Hag, and finally Daniel Levy’s intentions to convince Mauricio Pochettino to return were leaked, but PSG does not come out so easy.

More doubts for Kane

A carousel of nine names that have been contacted. All of them with the same end: the bench of one of the greats of the Premier to fill. The only signing that Daniel Levy has achieved is that of Fabio Paratici, Italian executive, as sports director. Paratici, who originally came from the hand of Antonio Conte, will have to keep looking for a new coach.

All this has happened to the future of Harry kane in the air. The English forward left the door open on his departure, and it is more likely that such uncertainty did not help in convincing a new coach. If with a new coach they could try to convince their star, the incessant bumps that the sports management takes do not help Kane see a better future in Tottenham.