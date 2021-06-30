They have managed to get Windows 11 to work on a mobile from 2015 | Technology

A developer has managed to install Windows 11 on a 2015 Microsoft Lumia 950 XL running Windows Phone.

By launching the first beta of Windows 11, the ban has been opened for users to start testing this new version of the operating system and there are always those who try to take the software beyond what was expected. Not only do you install it on a mobile phone, but a developer has made your Lumia 950 XL work with Windows 11.

When presenting Microsoft Lumia 950 XL in 2015 it was announced as a key point that it had Windows 10 for mobile phones, but surely no one thought that so long later someone would install Windows 11, even more so considering the failure of Windows Phone that was experienced years later.

In any case, this mobile with Snapdragon 810 has managed to run Windows 11, something some computers cannot do, but that in the device it is possible, despite the evident slowness with which it advances when being used.

Gustave Monce has published a video on YouTube and has been sharing his progress on social networks until he has Microsoft mobile run Windows 11 beta in a limited way and with different errors, especially in terms of design, rotation and adaptation to a screen of this type, but nothing that cannot be improved.

Here is the video he has shared in case you want see what this developer has achieved and how Windows 11 adapts to mobile.

This achievement is especially striking when carried out on such an old mobile when we have been talking about the operating system requirements and problems that may exist for many computers. If you doubt about the compatibility of your computer with Windows 11, in this article we will show you how to check it in a minute.

Find out how it works Windows 11 in a Microsoft Lumia 950 XL is more than curious and it has a certain charm. We will see what further tests are subjected to the new operating system in what it takes to reach our computers.