They have managed to create a new type of electronic ink panel with brightness and colors comparable to an LCD: the pity is that it is very expensive

Color electronic paper displays have been around for quite a few years, but it is not something that has undergone much of an evolution, at least from other display technologies. Color electronic paper typically looks less bright and saturated than an LCD or OLED, and this is something that a team of researchers with a new type of color e-ink screen.

The new material is, in fact, the result of previous work in which it had been possible to create a flexible and thin material, but with little shine. This time they have achieved a quality that, according to them, is closer to that of an LCD at brightness level, although not all are advantages.

A low-energy, high-cost-to-manufacture gloss

As they described in that previous work, the researchers had managed to create a flexible and thin material capable of reproducing as many colors as an LCD but without achieving the brightness of a standard panel. In this case, instead, the title of the new research claims precisely “high chromaticity and supreme brilliance”.

The “trick” has been, as they explain, reverse the structure of that first material. What they have done is make the layer that produces the color is above the layer with conductivity, so that they have preserved the characteristic of low energy demand, as detailed.

In Engadget Ode to electronic ink

That is, what they describe as a “porous and nanostructured material” (composed of gold, platinum and tungsten trioxide), which has the ability to produce different colors when reflecting light, remains on the layer that provides electrical conductivity. In this way, they explain that the precision and fidelity of the colors that the human eye ends up perceiving is greater.

Comparison of brightness and chromaticity between the paper of the previous job (left) and the current one (right). Image: Nano Lett. 2021, 21, 10, 4343-4350

The material retains the flexibility and thinness of its predecessor, remaining in just 20 nanometers. Of course, imagining this material as it has been described in a consumer product as an e-book reader is a bit difficult. We said that this porous material is composed of gold and platinum, which are not cheap elements, so including it in a product and producing it on a large scale could result in higher sales prices than what we see in products like the Kobo Nia, which we can find it for less than 100 euros with its black and white electronic ink screen.

In Engadget What electronic book to buy: eBook buying guide with recommendations and 13 featured models

So it remains to be seen if they can find substitutes for these elements with which to have a bright electronic ink panel with more colors than those already seen, although they have not specified the number of colors. For reference, when we talked about color eBooks, we saw that they reached reproductions of about 4,096 colors, which is well below the 16 million that a standard LCD can display.

{“videoId”: “x7zmsee”, “autoplay”: false, “title”: “11 WEBSITES to DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOKS for your KINDLE Xataka TV”}

We will continue to await further improvements for a type of screen that has a use beyond eBooks, as we saw in reMarkable 2. We already talked about a new electronic ink panel technology with the integrated touch sensor (and not adding this function with an extra layer), although there is also the case of TCL, who propose their own alternative to e-ink displays, neither LCD nor e-ink.

Image | Cision

–

The news They have managed to create a new type of electronic ink panel with brightness and colors comparable to an LCD: the pity is that it is very expensive was originally published in

Engadget

by Anna Martí.



