While professional soccer prepares to resume its activity, protected by a meticulous protection protocol to avoid the spread of the covid-19, modest soccer languishes between debates. Discussions on how to finish the championships, the difficulty of guaranteeing the health of the footballers in the face of a hypothetical return and the contractual precariousness suffered by many of the players of Second B and the vast majority of Third Division. The cases of soccer players whose clubs have executed a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) and are not collecting the corresponding unemployment benefit, since they are not registered with Social Security, are piled up in the offices of the two unions, AFE and Footballers On. “I have a private contract of 6,000 euros a year and I do not collect anything from ERTE as I am not registered with Social Security. The union says that I can claim, but I will not because I do not consider it ethical to charge for a job that I am not doing. What we do ask is that the Second B and the Third Division be regulated with minimums. The contracts, especially in Tercera, are usually for one year and for performance ”, denounces a footballer from Group VII of Madrid’s Tercera.

The pandemic has uncovered the miseries of these two categories. In Second B (80 teams), doubts prevail that it is feasible to comply with the conditions required by the Health protocol to try to return to the activity. In the Third Division (364 teams) most of the sources consulted consider the return “impossible”. “If in First and Second the return is already very complicated, what are they going to ask us for the Third players”, asks a veteran footballer from the Valencian community who describes the state of amateur football through his own career: ” I have played in all categories, I went up steps to First. As the end of the race approaches, you go down the category and get closer to the teams in your land. And in that descent of categories you realize that in 20 years little things have changed. The collective agreement in Second B is from the year 89, specified in peseta and speaks up to the military. In one of my last contracts in Second B they had made me a very low price, and when I went to fix the unemployment papers I could only receive 280 euros, so I gave up spending time on the benefit to collect so little ”. The old agreement has had updates by AFE and now, after denouncing it On Soccer Players, it is pending that the SIMA create a negotiating table.

The Second B is a semi-professional category in which the clubs are required to have ten tokens with registration in Social Security. “To fill the quota, the teams look for players who are already registered and thus avoid having to give them themselves,” regrets a former player of Second B who now tries to give his last flicks in Third. In a document prepared by 30 Second B clubs to which this newspaper has had access, in which they request the reduction of the division to make it more attractive and profitable, it is admitted “that it is a category where unfortunately there are too many clubs paying their workers a part of their wages undeclared. The famous payments in B is unfair competition between the clubs, but little reported and persecuted, because the teams claim to use it to survive. ” In the text there is also a short-term warning: “This practice, apart from being pursued with greater intensity, we understand that it is going to increase, since the clubs will seek to reduce their costs, and unfortunately this is one of the ways that is used”. The aforementioned document also refers to the losses that non-professional football will suffer with this situation, which will range from 25% to 60%. The closed door will strangle the clubs because fertilizers and box office are the main source of income.

Given the severity of the crisis, the Spanish Federation, as an organizer of amateur football, already proposed the suspension of all competitions without decreases on April 14 and reserved a window for promotions through an express playoff.

A decree as a shield

This proposal, as territorial and club presidents admit, was highly conditioned by the impossibility of complying with the health protocol due to its high cost and lack of infrastructure. The announcement generated a swarm of complaints and proposals according to the interests of each club. Right now, other options are handled more than the express playoff; terminate the leagues in advance without decreases but with promotions, with the current leaders of each group rising; or declare the season void, without promotions or decreases.

In recent days it has gained strength that the solution that the Federation takes will be backed by the Superior Sports Council (CSD), through a Royal Decree or a ministerial order that avoids the demands of the injured clubs. The Federation had to deny last week that it had already adopted a solution and that the decree was ready. Territorial presidents and consulted clubs confirm that the solution via decree is on the table. And from the CSD they admit that, at some point, they will have to intervene.

