“They have impersonated me”

Kiko Rivera has denounced through his social networks that he has been victim of a computer scam in which a person impersonated him by offering money to his followers in exchange for registering for a link.

“This account must be denounced”, assured the son of Isabel Pantoja in the networks, which has alerted his followers: “They are impersonating meHow far are we going to go! “

According to Socialité, the scam consists of sending messages where a person posing as Kiko Rivera informs the user that has won 1,000 euros and, to claim the money, you must access a link that asks for personal and bank information.

“Is he phishing method“José María Benito, spokesman for the General Police Union, explains to this program.” What they are trying to do is get account numbers, card numbers, to empty accounts or generate charges to those cards, “he added.

Those people who are victims of scams like this must first report it to the Police, providing “the Bank statement or the proof that someone has made a charge on your card “, Benito has indicated.

There are also tricks to avoid falling for these types of scams. As Rubén Sánchez, a FACUA lawyer, explains to Socialité, the first step is to be suspicious of this type of message: “It is not usual for a famous person to send a direct message to all his followers. At that time, let us suspect“, has recommended.