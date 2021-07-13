“They have given the people immense joy.” says the president of Argentina

07/13/2021 at 4:28 AM CEST

Argentine President Alberto Fernández said Monday that Lionel Messi and the other Albiceleste players “have given the Argentine people immense joy” by winning the Copa América in Brazil. “They asked us to go to Ezeiza but immediately I said no, we must take care of ourselves. I don’t use these things to do politics, I don’t want anyone to interpret that someone wants to appropriate what they got,” he said in dialogue with Radio 10 Fernández, who did not met with footballers. “We will have time to receive them. They have given the Argentine people immense joy, I am very grateful, “he added.

The Argentine president acknowledged that during the final he was “very nervous” and highlighted the “silent work” made by the coach, Lionel Scaloni. Last Thursday, at the close of the Mercosur summit, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told Fernández by video call that Canarinha was going to win the final 5-0. “I did not call Bolsonaro, we have different ways and different waysBut we must admit that he organized the Cup well. They have a great team, “said Fernández.

Argentina became champion of the Copa América in Brazil this Saturday by beating the locals 1-0 with a goal from Ángel Di María.