Hasn’t it happened to you that they recommend a series or movie whose quality they have in doubt despite not having seen it? And it is not that we are prejudiced, but there is something in that title that does not appeal to you. As well. If that has happened to you, here is a tip to decide whether to give it a try or throw it away forever.

Go to Rotten Tomatoes and in your search engine, put the name of the series or movie and let yourself be guided by the percentage given by critics and (normal) people who rated it. It is a good way to make decisions so that in the end, you do not believe that you lost valuable time in your life in something that is horrible.

All this choro is to reach a specific series with one of the best ratings. Of course we are talking about Dark, the original Netflix production for Germany that since its first season in 2017, surprised everyone by the story, its narrative, the performances, the cast and the “logical” continuity of the development of both.

Here at sopitas.com we are very fans of this series, and if you don’t believe us, They must know that Dark in its first installment is 94 percent even and for the second season of 2019, it registers 100 and 97 percent. We fully support that 100 for different reasons in addition to those mentioned above.

Dark’s soundtrack is wonderful, and in fact, was curated by Mexican Lynn Fainchtein in an exceptional selection of music that moves in three different temporalities … or are there already four?

We also believe that Dark is a wonderful series because it has not been written according to the audiences. That is to say that the creators from the beginning, considered the beginning and end of the story distributed in three seasons unlike other productions that depending on the level of success or the affection towards a character, they extend them or give prominence to a name.

Dark was written to last three seasons, and a few days ago, series producer Baran bo Odar announced that the final installment is now complete. The recordings and the editing or post-production process for Dark are finished. “We’re done with all the work for the third season of ‘Dark’, the latest installment.”, he said on his social networks.

He also warned that the teaser will be out soon. But what intrigues us the most is the release date of the third season of Dark. The first season premiered on December 1, 2017 and the second was on June 21, 2019.

The latter is not any date in the Dark universe. On June 21, 2019, Michael Kahnwald (Mikkel Nielsen) committed suicide, unleashing the entire series of events that at first they do not seem to be related, but that they are intimately linked in three different time lines: present, past and future.

In the series, the apocalypse begins on June 27, 2020 from a nuclear situation in Winden. that we wouldn’t dare call an accident. Jonas is one of the survivors as well as Claudia Tiedeman, who receives him as a kind of disciple to learn how to time travel and not to alter the facts, but to accommodate them.

So the question is: Will the third season of Dark premiere on June 27? This is most likely the case even though that date falls on a Saturday. And as we know, the custom is that the contents arrive on Friday … We’ll have to wait for Netflix to confirm it, and maybe it will in that teaser.

Dark introduces us to Jonas, a teenager from Winden, a German town characterized by having a nucellar plant. Things turn 180 degrees when Jonas returns to town after suicide of his father, and at the same time a young man disappears from the present and the body of a child appears in the forest dating from the past.

From this moment, Jonas discovers the possibility of time travel with the help of Jonas (himself) from the future. At the beginning, two lines of time were outlined and then we jumped to four and for the third, we met the fifth that is set in the 1920s.