Tesla achieves one more goal, it has produced one million electric vehicles. This is a great achievement since the brand does not have much time in the market and thus has managed to position itself as one of the favorite brands of people.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made the announcement on his Twitter account, in the post he shares the photo of a Model Y and congratulates his team on this goal accomplished.

It is impressive what Tesla has achieved in these years in the market. Since its inception in 2003, the addition of Elon Musk in 2004, the Lotus contract in 2005, the investment of Google founders to Tesla, the start as CEO of Musk in 2008, the Model S in 2009, debut on the stock market. of securities in 2010 that caused Toyota to buy $ 50 million in shares and join as an investor in the company, presentation of the Model X in 2012, among many other good and bad events that the company has managed to manage.

However, one of the biggest challenges is yet to come, because now is when the other automakers begin to make greater efforts in the EVs. The truth is that today there are many brands – if not all – that are launching electric cars and even choosing to focus more of their resources in this sector. For example, Volkswagen recently announced a $ 800 million investment in EV production in the United States, Cadillac showed off its first all-electric SUV, and Audi will invest $ 16 billion in EV production by 2030, among many other decisions by part of different brands

***

It may interest you:

.