The country’s automotive sector reported that sales to the public of light vehicles decreased 64.5 percent in April compared to the same month of 2019, adding 34 thousand 903 units, according to information from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). Read: Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico today, Wednesday May 6, 2020

This fall, the second in a row, is the deepest at an annual rate since it has been recorded, that is, since January 2006, which covers a span of 172 months.

The automotive sector suffers from low sales. Photo: Agencia Reforma.

In the midst of the Covid-19, vehicle sales in the domestic market were strongly impacted by the measures implemented to contain the spread of the pandemic, which brought sales volume to its lowest level since statistical records are available. for one month.

According to the advance regarding the sales to the public of light vehicles, in the fourth month of this year, Nissan, General Motors, Volkswagen and Toyota made 19.8, 16.4, 10.7 and 9.7 percent of sales, in that order.

Together, these companies represented 56.6 percent of total April sales.

The information released by the Inegi corresponds to the advance of sales to the public in the domestic market according to the administrative records of the light vehicle automotive industry for that month.

Those figures come from 21 companies affiliated with the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA), Mitsubishi Motors and Giant Motors Latin America.

On the other hand, at the accumulated level, for the period from January to April 2020, vehicle sales to the public fell 23.1 percent annually, to 331 thousand 580 units.

This decline is only less than the 28.9 percent drop recorded in the first four months of 2009, when the global financial crisis hit the economy hard.

