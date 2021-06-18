“They have been four very hard years for me and my family”

The courts have agreed with the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, after years of litigation over the so-called architect case. Yasmina Eid-Maccheh, the urban planner who renovated the president’s house in 2016, will have to pay compensation of 2,160 euros after the court decision.

The condemned woman was in charge of carrying out a reform in a house owned by Rubiales and said works ended at the beginning of 2016 with “Certain discrepancies between the parties regarding the price, payment and collection of the amount of the reforms” the architect keeping the keys to the home without permission from the owner and waiting for him on many occasions at the door of the house to ask for more money in the presence of his minor daughters.

Finally, the president of the Federation had to change the lock of the keys and The architect continued with her harassment tactic to get more money from Rubiales, taking advantage of her position as president of the Association of Spanish Footballers at that time. Some of the threats made by the architect include “telling everyone who she really is and plunging her life” and “going to the media,” while guarding Rubiales’ home.

July 19, 2017 This architect even went so far as to chase Rubiales in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento de Valencia, “Effectively generating in the complainant a feeling of shame and humiliation”, as the court ruling narrates. That same day the architect herself, in her pressure tactic towards the leader, He denounced him for an alleged assault. The 12th Criminal Court of Valencia will resolve this leg of the case this Wednesday, although after the first sentence, everything indicates that Yasmina Eid-Maccheh’s complaint will come to nothing.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office classified the events as constituting a minor crime of threats and another of coercion and finally established a fine of 2,160 euros against a woman who spent more than a year trying to unhinge the current president of the Spanish Football Federation.

Luis Rubiales’ reaction after the court ruling:

Once the head of the Criminal Court No. 2 of Valencia has been pronounced and before the news appears in different media, Luis Rubiales reiterates his confidence in justice.

In the same way, it will continue to act, as it has always done, without pronouncing itself on any question that is still sub judiciary, out of respect for justice.

In all this time, Mrs. Yasmina Eid-Maccheh has accused Luis Rubiales of committing different illegalities. All of these claims are false.

In the first place, he accused him of wanting to divert money from AFE when he was president of the union, a matter that has already been tried and that was proven in the sentence to be false.

He also accused him of not having paid for the renovation that the architect’s company carried out on the flat that Luis Rubiales had in Valencia. There is, also on this occasion, a sentence in which the good work of Luis Rubiales is demonstrated and that therefore he fully paid for said reform. Once again, it was established that the accusation was false.

In the last case at hand, the sentence that condemns Mrs. Yasmina Eid-Maccheh for harassment relates how in a prolonged and continuous way, for months, both Luis Rubiales and his three minor daughters were victims of harassment and persecution of this Ms.

Ultimately, there is still a sub júdice question and Luis Rubiales is convinced that the truth and justice will come to light as it has happened in all other cases.

Four years have been especially hard for the family of Luis Rubiales in light of the actions and behaviors of this woman, but she has always remained silent, acting with respect and with deep trust in justice and truth.

At the moment, in the context of the Eurocup and before an event of this nature, the president of the RFEF is in favor of focusing and giving total priority to the sporting aspect of the national team.