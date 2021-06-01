They have been ahead of Amazon, the new supermarkets without boxes have already arrived in Europe | Life

The way we shop is changing and Continente Labs shows some of the most anticipated news.

Something as simple as going through the box has undergone major changes in recent years. We already have in our country numerous supermarkets that have automatic payment in which the customer displays the barcodes and pays without interacting with any employee, but this maybe he’ll be left behind shortly.

Amazon has had its supermarkets without ATMs for years In which it is enough to have an online store account so that the products that are taken from the shelves are added and charged when leaving the establishment. We had the opportunity to test an Amazon Go in 2019 and its operation was as announced.

These Amazon supermarkets will soon arrive in the UK, but in Lisbon A Continent Labs was inaugurated on May 26 whose purchase mechanism is similar and which belongs to the Portuguese food company Sonae MC.

Continente Labs is located in the center of Lisbon, according to El Economista, and has made a series of important changes compared to the other well-known supermarkets of the same company, Continente.

On the shelves of Continente Labs they have been installed 400 sensors and replaced the boxes with lathes. This space of 150 m² has more than 1,500 products and also has 200 cameras of vigilance. But how is the purchase made?

The system is very simple for the client and it is enough to have the Continente Labs application on the mobile. When entering the supermarket a QR code is generated which must be read with the mobile and then the different products are added to the customer’s account as they are taken from the shelves. Once you have everything, when you leave the store you are automatically charged.

In order to control which products are bought, it is used an artificial intelligence that analyzes sensors and cameras to add each of the products in real time that are taken, or that they are put back in place. Although there is also an employee in case there are problems or doubts.

It is not yet known if the Continente Labs project will be expanded, for now they will analyze its operation, problems and repercussions, from there more steps will be taken. In any case, this initiative and the one that will come in the future of Amazon maintain too many similarities so that they do not extend to more supermarkets.