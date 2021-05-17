“They have already decided that they are going to put Pfizer”

This week, the Government will decide how those under 60 years of age will end up being immunized who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid, if with a second injection from this brand or from Pfizer. These nearly two million people – most essential workers under the age of 55 – remain in limbo waiting for the results of different ongoing studies on the efficacy of combining AstraZeneca with other vaccines, including the one promoted by the Carlos III Health Institute, CombiVacs.

In the opinion of the emergency physician César Carballo, “the decision is already made, they are going to put Pfizer“, despite the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommending this week that countries administer the second dose with AstraZeneca.

Carballo, attached to the Emergency Department of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid, has shown his indignation by assuring that “It took 16 weeks to get the results of this trial, when it is known that what the technical data sheet says is that it should be inoculated for four to 12 weeks “.

The doctor has also wondered if these types of studies are safe. “In the trial the British have combined AstraZeneca-AstraZeneca, AstraZeneca-Pfizer, Pfizer-Pfizer and then Pfizer-AstraZeneca in 100 patients per group. Are we going to make decisions with 100 patients?“, has questioned.

While waiting for Health to make the decision on the second dose of AstraZeneca, the Community of Madrid already announced on Friday that they could vaccinate this next week with this drug 14,059 Madrid who have already received the first dose and the deadline expires, if they voluntarily accept.

In this sense, Health has already ruled out voluntarily offering the second AstraZeneca puncture because, it has justified, “it can come into contradiction with ethical principles on which the strategy itself is based “.

Furthermore, “decision-making for prioritization must be based primarily on scientific evidence and, therefore, it cannot be based solely on the informed consent of the individual and, even less, on the basis of scientific safety information that is not yet available, “concluded the department headed by Carolina Darias.