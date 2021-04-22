“They have already been punished by the fans.”

04/22/2021 at 4:52 PM CEST

In the press conference after the meeting of the 39 LaLiga clubs not invited to the Superliga, Javier Tebas kept a very forceful and clear tone, but also made it clear that is not in favor of sanctioning FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, the three Spanish teams that signed the document to create a competition “that is already fading & rdquor ;.

“Madrid and Barça have become what they are thanks to LaLiga and the Champions League. They have to respect these competitions, they owe it to them. However, I don’t think we have to apply sanctioning measures, especially because, whatever Laporta says, the Super League is practically hopeless. I think we have to do protective measures so that this does not happen again“, he opined.

The employer’s leader, who warned that “if they continue to work in the Super League, the institutions will have to defend ourselves & rdquor ;, considered that the founding members of the controversial tournament”have already been sanctioned by the fans, especially the English, and by the institutional contempt of the authorities& rdquor ;.

“They have done a very dangerous action for football that has not been consummated. We’re going to wait. Let’s not run. Everyone wants to sanction and cut off heads, but we can’t skip any procedure & rdquor ;, he settled on that matter.