Google Meet is one of those services that has exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic. Global lockdowns made these types of services extremely popular for keeping in touch with friends and family, to the point that Google decided to extend Meet’s free options temporarily.

In April 2020 Google allowed video calls of up to 100 participants and unlimited time until September. September arrived and Google extended the deadline until March 2021. March arrived and Google extended the period until June 2021. Now July has arrived and Google Meet is once again limited to free users.

No more unlimited group video calls

This is reflected in the Google Meet support website and has been discovered in 9to5Google. The support website specifies that free users of Google Meet, that is, all those who have a Google account and not from Google Workspace Individual, they have a minute limit again.

Specifically, Google claims that free Google Meet users can make individual (one-to-one) video calls for up to 24 hours, but that video calls with three or more participants can only last up to 60 minutes.

It is not too low a limit, but it can pose a small obstacle depending on which video calls. At 55 minutes, all participants in the video call will receive a notification indicating that it is close to completion. To extend the video call, the host will be able to update their Google account.

It’s a somewhat higher limit than Zoom’s, which limits group video calls to 40 minutes. In any case, nothing prevents us from ending the video call and let’s start another, which would give us another 60 minutes.

Via | 9to5Google