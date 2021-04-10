They have a crazy idea to restart Star Wars

Share

With Episode IX we ended the Skywalker saga, but it seems they want to restart the Star Wars story.

Currently plans Disney / LucasFilm are to explore different eras in the history of Star wars. On the one hand, they are enhancing the period after Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, where we will see series like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano Y The Book of Boba Fett. Other programs will go after Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, like the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi Y Cassian Andor. Finally, in books and comics they are exploring what happened 200 ago in the High Republic. But … What about future times? His plans are to restart everything and they are insane.

According to new information revealed by Mike zeroh, they have given Jon favreau, the person in charge of The Mandalorian, a very interesting project where we would see King Skywalker interpreted by Daisy ridley have a force-sensitive child in the same way he was conceived Anakin Skywalker. The name of this young force user will be Cade Skywalker, taking the identity of an important character from the legends of Star wars.

Cade Skywalker He is a very interesting character, but obviously if they continue with these plans they will only take the name and it will have nothing to do with the legends. Since he became a pirate and became involved in the criminal world.

Do you want to tell the same story again?

Star wars begins to repeat itself too much, as the Episode VII: The Force Awakens It was kind of a reboot copy of the Episode IV: A New Hope, since the stories were too similar. Now they want a new character that starts a new saga and is something similar to Anakin Skywalker, so he will probably go from the Light side to the dark side and then have his moment of redemption.

