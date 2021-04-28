“They had been at sea for 22 days, they were already in the middle of nowhere”

The three survivors of the worst of the known tragedies on the Ruta Canaria so far this year can tell it like a miracle: no one was looking for them, an Air Force plane saw them during training outside the usual limits and rescued them exhausted, they could not stand up. They had been at sea for 22 days, they were alone, “in the middle of nowhere.”

“It’s the toughest mission I’ve ever had”, confesses one of the pilots of the Search and Rescue Service (SAR) helicopter, Commander Ignacio Crespo, who several times had to remind himself of his order not to turn his head and refrain from looking at the state of the three rescued, to that nothing would detract him from completing a mission that was at the limits of his aircraft’s range: six hours of flight, almost 1,200 kilometers without refueling.

The two rescuers who got off the canoe, First Sergeant Fernando Rodríguez and First Corporal Juan Carlos Serrano, remember the experience as something “terrible”, because they had to pick up the survivors, two dehydrated men and one woman, unable to continue to get up, who had to be transported by cayuco dodging crossbars and bodies.

A rescuer from the Air Force goes down to pick up the survivors of the cayuco. ARMY OF THE AIR / EFE

The most terrible thing for them was not the sight of the 17 corpses that they counted at that moment in the gondola – finally, on land, it was found that there were seven more, 24-, the worst thing was looking up, changing the perspective and feeling firsthand the anguish that those people had experienced. From the air, Rodríguez and Serrano controlled the operation, they knew well that they were 490 kilometers from El Hierro, off the usual navigation route.

When they stepped on the canoe and looked at the horizon, they felt the blow of reality. “It was nothing”, “they were in the middle of nowhere”, “when you see what they saw for 22 days, you realize what they have been through” both report in the cabin of the SAR helicopter to a team from the Efe agency and another from Televisión Canaria.

Juan Carlos Serrano is in the habit of activating the stopwatch on his watch every time he goes off hook for a rescue. The pilots had told them that they had a maximum of 30 minutes to complete the rescue and start the return trip, but there was no wind, no waves, the sea was flat and the cayuco “spun like a top” by the turbulence caused by the helicopter located in its vertical.

“They were very weak, no one had to be reassured”

“They were very weak, they did not offer any resistance. This time no one had to be reassured (in rescues there is sometimes the danger that the occupants of the boat will get up abruptly and cause an overturn). On the contrary, they had to be revitalized a bit. little, so that they could collaborate. They were so weak that I had to lean on my partner to keep them upright. There was no way to put the lowering strap on them, “he says.

The Air Force rescue helicopter, together with the cayuco. ARMY OF THE AIR / EFE

With the first two survivors already in the helicopter cabin, the third had yet to be hoisted, but “it was worse,” recalls First Sergeant Rodríguez, who saw how his partner he advanced as best he could to the stern of the canoe and carried it in his arms.

“We could hardly move between the crossbars; in addition, we stepped on their deceased companions and even fell. They collaborated in what they could, because their forces were extremely limited. They could hardly blink “, recalls Serrano.

Ready to stay

The corporal looked at his watch again, 40 minutes had passed, ten more than established, and the last survivor, as well as his partner Rodríguez and himself, had yet to be hoisted to the cabin. The two rescuers then made a decision: “let them upload it and leave. “ They were prepared to return without them.

“We both valued the possibility that they would leave without us, because we knew that there was another backup helicopter already positioned in El Hierro. If we had to be there four, six hours, or a day or two, until they came back for us. , nothing would have happened. We are here for that, it is our job, “explains Serrano, who emphasizes that he and his partner would have survived without problem until another helicopter arrived or the Maritime Rescue boat that was on its way from Gran Canaria. “They do not”.

First Sergeant Fernando Rodríguez and First Corporal Juan Carlos Serrano, the two rescuers from the Air Force who lowered the canoe to pick up the three survivors. ELVIRA URQUIJO A. / EFE

It was not necessary, the pilots recalculated the autonomy: they had saved fuel on the way to the canoe flying with a tailwind and were returning with only three survivors … The two reserve tanks they had loaded gave them to return to El Hierro and even to continue to Tenerife, if necessary. It was.

For Lieutenant Nurse Cristina Justo it was his second rescue mission. “They were in very bad condition, they were dehydrated. From what I could understand they had been at sea for 22 days and needed urgent medical attention,” he says now, at the Gando Base.

Lieutenant Justo knows that people who have been sitting in a canoe for many days without changing position can hardly move at the first change. In this case, “they couldn’t even drink by themselves,” he remembers, “they needed help for everything.”

From above, Captain Álex Gómez, of the crew of the SAR plane that located the cayuco and who later accompanied the helicopter in the rescue, was watching the scene. “It was lucky for those people that we were in the area. It is a place that is off the maritime traffic routes, it is very unusual to find boats with migrants on board in that area. “

Gómez looks at the patch that all the members of the 802 Squadron of the Air Force wear sewn to the uniform with their emblem … and smiles proudly. It is an angel throwing a lifeline from the sky.