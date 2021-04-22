“They had a selfish, misfocused and very unsportsmanlike idea”

04/22/2021 at 8:49 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The former Spanish coach, Javier Clemente, has condemned the European Super League project in an interview for MARCA radio: “They had a selfish idea, poorly focused, very unsportsmanlike. And now everyone has reacted and there are going to be meetings and UEFA and FIFA are going to give things up. All thanks to the anger.”.

Along these lines, he spoke about Florentino Pérez, whom he has tried to understand: “I am grateful to the Super League because all these dark funds will be removed from the world of football. We have to thank Florentino. He has a point of reason: entrepreneurs and great fortunes monopolize everything. And for that a company is made But in football, in the case of Madrid, Barça and Atlético, they are not public limited companies “.

The Basque stoked the televisions, the main responsible for the current situation: “The television contract makes the rich richer and the poor poorer. Florentino said they were going to be in solidarity, but every time they were going to receive more and they were going to give crumbs to the modest.” “This is all going to come in handy. Most of us are, including myself, guilty of this situation.”, he stressed.

A closed competition, the big mistake

Javier Clemente insisted that the main handicap of the project is to close the competition to a specific number of teams: “An equal Super League is attractive at the level of competition, but Florentino’s biggest mistake is to make it closed to protect themselves. He has forgotten the sports theme“.

The former coach acknowledged that the proposed format would cause an alteration of the competition: “If it does open, with the five best from each country, it would be like the Champions League. But if you catch some who do not come down it is never upsetting the competition. It is that I do not imagine a closed league; That is, the first four will always be and the others, when we cast luck, will play the Super League another year“.