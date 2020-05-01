The saying goes that “cheap is expensive.” And in this case the prospect of having free applications that are usually paid is not worth it in exchange for the potential risk that our iPhone may run. As we read in ., software pirates have managed to get hold of a proprietary technology from Apple, with which they have managed not only to access successful apps well known as Spotify, Angry Birds, Pokemon GO or Minecraft, but manage to officially distribute hacked versions of these in the App Store through illicit software distributors.

Unofficial modified apps

These fake software distribution companies, which includes TutuApp, Panda Helper, AppValley and TweakBox, have taken advantage of an Apple business program to allow companies to get official software without intermediaries. Through Apple’s certificate, illicit developers have created modified versions of popular iOS apps for those that use different rates than the official services, thus diverting benefits that according to Apple’s policies must correspond to the creators of the ‘software’. These rules also prohibit the publication of altered versions of other applications, making it a full-blown violation of Apple’s rules, something prosecuted and punished by law.

What do they get with those modifications? Well, just like if we use a ‘cheats’ program in a PC game, it is about have the original apps but with supposed improvements and advantages. For example, we can download the Spotify app modified by TuTuApp without ads and with the option of download all the music we want without paying a month, by the face. We can also install a free Minecraft (which is worth € 7.99) or a fake Angry Birds that maintain the original game but with a series of ‘cheats’ so that we have elements and content DLC for free, or a cheat table to play cheating.

Apple on the warpath

In most cases, these fraudulent applications provided free or ad-free services that are originally paid, to thus attract customers and subsequently set higher prices for ‘premium’ rates, ensuring they offered additional features. In other words, in the end the thing is not completely free, since it is about paying what we would pay for the game, but to access other things that the original developer did not implement.

Of course Apple has started to remove this content from its App Store, in addition to joining the original companies that created the apps like Rovio, Spotify, Niantic Labs or Microsoft to go after illegal developers. Although at first glance it seems an attractive option, we recommend that don’t download them, because not being official and being manipulated, anyone knows what possible malware element have been added to the base code of each app, in addition to the risk in itself that you get banned from the App Store account for using modified software without permission.