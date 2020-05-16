The crime occurred at the intersection of Bakers and Pottery, in the Morelos neighborhood (Photo: Google Maps)

Valeria Díaz Martínez, 28, and Britllit Pérez Lópezof 17 were riddled while driving in a car through the streets of the Morelos neighborhood, Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office, Mexico City.

Valeria reportedly drove a gray Beetle car in the company of her friends, including Britllit. The events occurred minutes before midnight on Friday. At that time, the women were at the Bakers and Pottery intersection when Two men aboard a yellow motorcycle blocked their path.

One of them pulled out a gun and shot him. There were at least five shots, then they escaped towards the Eje Central.

Agents from the Ministry of Citizen Security arrived at the scene and radioed for an ambulance; However, those who helped Valeria did not want to wait for the paramedics and took her to the Balbuena Hospital on their own.

Valeria Díaz was killed while driving her car (Photo: Twitter / c4jimenez)

In March last year the arrest of Valeria Díaz was reported by agents of the Federal Police, in the Be Grand housing complex in San Jerónimo. Valeria she was accompanied by Alexis Martínez Martínes, “El Alexis” from Unión Tepito.

On that date, she was handcuffed and transferred to the facilities of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, but two days later she was released.

The journalist Carlos Jiménez explained that Valeria used to brag about her trips to Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Acapulco. On social networks he had photographs with designer bags, clothes and shoes.

The now deceased belonged to the group known as Las Novias de la Unión. He recently ran his own beer business at Circunvalación.

Valeria’s brother, nicknamed “El Papi” was imprisoned in the North Reclusorio in Mexico City, “El Gortari”, who is the father of his son, was incarcerated right there. Valeria’s father, whom they knew as ” Raulito ”was dedicated to renting motorcycles, however he was killed.

Two months ago, her cousin Nalliby Mufasa, members of her same group of friends, was shot to death in the neighborhood of November 20.

