Related news

The coronavirus crisis has a nice side for those who are suffering its worst consequences before anyone else. The ‘gold rush’ unleashed to seek investment refuge makes the efforts of pieces of the precious metal more profitable than ever. And the specialized establishments that they just reopened their doors already notice the increase in customers.

The rebound is uneven between establishments, in fact some ‘buy gold’ from different parts of Spain they assure Invertia that they are registering far fewer visits and consultations than before confinement. However, the scourge of the coronavirus crisis is already noticeable on the customer service counters and telephones of many companies in the sector, which on the other side of the window they have a legion of investors with looser finances and eager for pieces of gold in which to shelter their small or great fortune.

At this point, from the sector it is noted that reopening of Swiss refineries still falls short to meet the strong and incessant demand prevailing in the market. And that some already have permission to operate at 100% of their capacity. However, customs restrictions continue to make delivery of newly invoiced parts still not as streamlined as they used to be.

Attention to opportunists

The delivery times are still longer than usual and the need not to lose income and customers is causing some web portals to sell strong discounts in exchange for the buyer assuming, sometimes unknowingly, a longer wait. And also a greater risk in the event of a possible price variation or a tightening of borders.

Conversely, similar cases are also taking place with the aim of take advantage of those citizens who most urgently want to convert their gold into banknotes to pay receipts, rentals or the shopping cart. The experts consulted recommend selling or pawning only in licensed establishments in which the operation is registered with protection for both parties and the price offered for each gram is informed in advance.

No roof in sight

And is that gold is at all-time highs, around $ 1,700 per ounce. An unknown price until this crisis and that commodity analysts are convinced that it still has room to gain weight. From the specialized firm Wisdom Tree they consider that will hit $ 2,200 in the first quarter of 2021.

If the forecast is met, the 11% appreciation accumulated by the metal so far this year would add an additional 32%.

Invertia analyst Eduardo Bolinches explains that the metal price chart indicates “a clear bull market in search of new all-time highs in the area of ​​$ 1,900 per ounce. ” Once the bearish episodes that caused the search for liquidity of many investors, fundamentally through derivatives, have been overcome, he considers that their price continues to point upwards “in the heat of the desperation of the central banks.”

This fast and agile response from central banks Along with the uncertainty of how long this crisis will last and how deep it will be, the forced sale of family jewelry or inherited bullion is turning out to be sweeter than in other similar episodes. In July 2013, when unemployment in Spain reached 26% of the population, the ounce was paid at $ 1,400 at best.

Triangular formation in the price of gold





Eduardo Bolinches

One of the most recognized firms in the sector, the German Degussa, reopens this Wednesday the doors of its establishment in Madrid. Its director in Spain, Tomás Epeldegui, confirms that in recent weeks there has been “certain increased flow of sales requests which may be linked to the financial straits that some households are beginning to experience. “

In this sense, Epeldegui points out that even during the most severe restrictions of the state of alarm, “some gold customers have been purchased remotely if there was an urgency to close the operation” His forecasts are that now that he will be able to go to the physical establishment by appointment “the requests for the sale of pieces will rise”.

Urgency and small pieces

From one of the leading establishments in the distribution of gold in Spain, Andorrano Jewelry, they assure that they have not experienced any upswing in sales customers. However, they certify that the buyer ‘fever’ has not lost a tenth of its high temperatures in recent months. In addition, they point out that “the refineries that have reopened are focusing on the pieces that leave more margin and they are still saturated in the production of coins ”.

This shortage continues to sustain the rise in metal prices, even now that an increase in sales and efforts is beginning to be perceived in some establishments. Furthermore, from Andorrano they comment that the latest circumstances are driving investment in pieces of greater weight, which are far from what could be considered the usual ‘catalog’ of emergency sales that usually cause crisis episodes.

The head of Kilates, Nacho Asín, confirms that this is one of the characteristics of the ‘New normal’ in the sector. He explains that, both in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​their establishments “are receiving more customers than before the crisis and with a very different profile”. And, furthermore, “with very small amounts of, sometimes, only a few grams.”

Heirs who want to convert a piece into cash right after receiving the legacy of a relative have given way to a more colorful profile who, for example, “wants to sell the jewelry that she does not wear in which now that she needs it she has found a source of income”.

Truncated perpetuity

With this description, Asín explains that the average age among his selling customers “has been lowered.” In addition, he underlines that during the toughest confinement phase, sales requests were already accumulating to those who are attending by appointment and delivery of a safe-conduct by appointment -if required- since its reopening on Monday of last week.

Although the hard drink of getting rid of a jewel or a small gold bullion always is, because it is usually about an investment with a very long-term vocation and even in perpetuityNow it can be less bitter due to the prices that this coveted raw material has reached. However, if the urgency can hold on a little longer, analysts are convinced that new trading highs are just around the corner.

.