They gouge out their eyes … because they opened them



Protest against President Iván Duque this Saturday, May 8, in Bogotá, Colombia.

Photo: Vannessa Jiménez / AFP / Getty Images

I write these lines with the reddest ink that can stain a paper. I know that with time that ink will darken and for some it will even be an excuse for oblivion, but the blood of those young people who have been slain for demanding justice will never be forgotten. That blood will become the sap that will feed this generation of change in Colombia, one of the richest countries on the planet; become one of the most unequal where the only thing that is socialized is hunger, state debts and misery. A country led to barbarism, co-opted by an insensitive government and distanced from the clamor of the citizens betrayed, once again, in the most intimate of their beings.

These are the citizenships that, after generations of treaties, pacts and agreements, have seen how the perfidy of those in power has denied them the possibility of sharing their vision of the world and peacefully advocating for their basic needs. Generation after generation have taken away even the possibility of dreaming. They have taken everything and so much from them that even fear has been stolen from them, and a society without fear is capable of anything.

This deprived youth demands from the four winds, within the legality and the right, the respect that has been usurped from them, that their indignation and that of their ancestors be recognized for generations. They firmly shout at an impassive and greedy parapet, made up of a pack of inept and corrupt officials, who have led the State to bankruptcy by bleeding the most vulnerable and strengthening the most powerful. They have created such a deep gap between rich and poor that they have not been able to calculate the fund themselves. It is these packs that repress the manifestations of disagreement in front of the impassive parapet.

Citizen demonstrations are violently repressed, very much against international human rights treaties and the political constitution, for demanding a basic income for survival during the pandemic: a country whose informal employment exceeds 45% and where solutions are not generated for who must take to the streets in search of sustenance for their families. They also demand modifications to the health system, a privatized and deeply commercialized system that leaves those who cannot afford the high costs to their fate. They demand access to decent housing, free and quality education, social security for the elderly and their well-deserved allowances that are fading with murky reform laws. Natural resources demand the defense of the territory as well as reject the extermination of vulnerable communities under the toxic rains of Glyphosate. They also demand the implementation of the Final Peace Agreement, one of the peace pacts that is a model in the world that consists of a roadmap for structural solutions and that has been explicitly sabotaged by the current government.

To all this, the response to social demands has been, in contrast, overflowing and absurd military spending. And what generates military spending? -War. And what does the war generate? – Victims. This has been the vicious circle that has led a government not to measure its success by the quality of life, by the level and number of graduates, scientists, businessmen and artists, but in “liters of blood” and in short of corpses – regardless of origin. The public is outraged by the more than 6,400 victims of state crimes, whose families still seek peace through truth, reparation and the promise of non-repetition. Youth vehemently reject covert lies to justify a tax package that imposes burdens on the most basic of food — food taxes on a starving citizenry — amid the pandemic.

Young citizens, with a new language, demand the demilitarization of the country. In a state of continuous wakefulness, full of courage and no longer afraid, they challenge the threatening pack with the shout And What happens if Duque is plowed? –Well, fuck the motherfucker!

The counter-reply is not long in coming, according to the NGO Temblores, to date they have registered: 26 cases of direct attacks to the eyes, 379 cases of forced disappearances, 1,443 cases of police violence, 31 homicides, 814 arbitrary detentions, and 11 cases of sexual violence by state forces. Young women have been identified as the new leadership, they are put at the center of humiliation and objects of war. Citizens take note.

These youths no longer submit to the tyranny of a government, widely linked to drug trafficking, and which has hijacked the scaffolding of checks and balances, of a modern society, and have put it at the service of petty, corrupt, retrograde interests and fascist. Efforts to silence voices by delegitimizing their demands, calling them borrowed, manipulated and empty, only confirm the beginning of the twilight.

The new citizens already know who will be responsible for restoring democracy.

The youths have already removed their blindfolds.

The youths have opened their eyes.

The packs shoot them with precision in the eyes.

It is with the drops of his blood that we will write History … never to forget.

About the Author

Ramiro Antonio Sandoval is a playwright and theater director. He is also a peace advisor for the Nation abroad — Americas, before the National Council for Peace, Reconciliation and Coexistence of Colombia.