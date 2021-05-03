They go with everything against Enrique Guzmán! Frida Sofía’s lawyer denies that she is being held in a psychiatric hospital

Just a few days ago the journalist Shanik berman said that supposedly the daughter of Alejandra Guzman, Frida Sofia, She was confined in a psychiatric hospital undergoing some evaluations to show that she does not have the “Border Line Personality Disorder”, which in Spanish means: Borderline Personality Disorder. One of his lawyers, Oscar Ramirez, he flatly denied the facts: “… That is a lie …”, assured Frida’s legal defender while admitting that he was collecting evidence with the young woman to have a good legal case.

The lawyer of the singer and model also offered an interview to The universal: “It’s a lie, that’s a lie” while he assured: “Frida suffered many years of abuse and that gathering all that information is not an easy task.” He added that they want to be very careful with the information that is given to have everything in hand and not misinform people. For this reason, he asked the media for patience and understanding.

Let’s remember that this all began after Frida Sofía made strong accusations to her grandfather Enrique Guzmán about alleged sexual abuse when she was just 5 years old. After that, a real pitched battle began between the Guzmán family and Frida Sofía. Enrique Guzmán assures that he would never do that to any of his grandchildren. Alejandra Guzmán fully defends her father and for her part, Frida remains firm in her complaints and prepares to show that what she says is supposedly true in court.

What’s more, Enrique Guzman He would have already begun to take legal measures against his own granddaughter and weeks ago he published in Instagram a document from their legal representatives. He also offered an interview in which he spoke concerned about Frida Sofía’s mental health: “She turns around and you don’t know why …”

As for Alejandra Guzmán, the singer has had health problems with her polymers even her own doctor said that she had to take rest and that stress could affect her. It was also learned that the singer had to suspend a concert.

There is no doubt that this conflict is shaping up to be one of the most talked about and media within the Hispanic entertainment industry. This is not to mention the division between the fans of all the artists involved. While some defend Frida Sofía and claim to believe her word. Others prefer to support Enrique Guzmán and his daughter Alejandra. But the truth is that we will have to wait and see what the law finally decides in this regard.

