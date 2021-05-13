“They go to his fucking ball”

Elena Furiase has joined the messages of congratulations to Laura Matamoros, who this Wednesday confirmed the news that Hello! announced exclusively a few hours before: the influencer goes through her second pregnancy with Benji Aparicio.

Of course, he has taken advantage of his congratulations to share, in addition, his indignation with the press for leaking the news, because it has already happened to her: In 2018, Lydia Lozano announced that the actress was expecting her first child with Gonzalo Sierra.

“Congratulations Lauri. Cheer up! The media many times go to their bloody ball and they don’t think about the consequences. Surely that baby will go forward “, the interpreter has written to the daughter of Kiko Matamoros.

After knowing her pregnancy, the daughter of Guillermo Furiase and Lolita Flores was forced to give explanations. “Since some have come forward to give a news that I tried to take with care and prudence … I am going to clarify that yes, we are going to be parents, we are happy and I only ask for respect for these delicate moments that I would like to take calmly and calmly, “he said at the time.

“It makes me very angry that people talk about something as strong as motherhood can be and that they tell them without asking and without affirming, because when they want to well they have my phone to call me “, lamented the actress.

In his statement, Matamoros also asked for respect for his new motherhood. “It is too early to give that news, I would have liked to give it in another way, but it is true that my life is public and has appeared in certain media that I am seven weeks old, “he advanced in a video.

The former Big Brother VIP contestant showed an ultrasound and also announced her decision to give herself a new opportunity with the chef for the good of her family: “I thought three weeks ago that I was going to start my life from scratch without Benji. Thank God , we have realized that we have to take advantage of this situation to fight, to be, to create that imperfect family. “