They go pawn shop against cell phone theft

COAHUILA. To reduce the number of cell phone thefts, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Coahuila and the pawnshops affiliated with the Mexican Association of Pledge Services Companies (AMESPRE), invite mobile phone users to report the value of their cell phone.

The state agency explained that the IMEI (International Mobile Station Equipment Identity, in English) is the DNA of your equipment and consists of a 15-digit code programmed by the manufacturer to identify each mobile equipment worldwide.

To obtain the IMEI it is necessary that when buying the phone dial * # 06 #, then the number will appear on the screen, that number is kept in a safe place and in case of theft it must be reported to 911.

Also contact the service operator through the following numbers AT&T 01 800-1010-288; Movistar 01 800-8888-366; Telcel 01 800-8381 or the Attorney General of the State of Coahuila at (844) 4380700 extension 7481 or 7483.

