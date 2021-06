The Second National Sowing Day is advancing from the heart of our land. More than 400 million new plants are being planted to improve the environment and the economy of peasant families. #SembrandoVida reforests, does not deforest. pic.twitter.com/XbTQ64Zkl6 – JAVIER MAY (@TabascoJavier) June 17, 2021

Among the important timber crops in this state are guaje, guach, leucaena, tepeguaje, ironwood, mahogany, white cedar and red gourd; the fruit trees are pitaya, avocado, lemon, peach and plum; while agroindustrial and spices are agave, nopal, moringa, aloe, arabica coffee, chili, rosemary, bay leaf, chaya and lemon grass. | Photo: Special