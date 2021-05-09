They give us bad news about the new season of Dexter

Share

A few months ago they confirmed that there will be a new season of Dexter and actor Michael C. Hall will return as the charismatic serial killer.

For now there are few details about what we will see in the new season of Dexter, but those responsible have said they want to give it a dignified end. For this they will have Michael C. Hall, but… What about the rest of the characters? It seems that the original cast will not return.

James Remar, who played Harry morgan, the adoptive father of Dexter, confirms that none of the original members of the cast will return for season 9. We could see this character in flashbacks, since when he saw his son’s murderous impulses, he tried to channel him to follow a code and only kill criminals.

The actor James Remar gives us the bad news. Since he confirmed that the original cast wanted to return but was not contacted by Showtime.

This can be somewhat disappointing.

The good thing about a powerful comeback of a television series is that there is “fanservice” from the previous seasons. That’s why including some actors is usually very satisfying for the fans. We know that Jennifer Carpenter I should not return, since Debra Morgan died at the end of the eighth season. But it would make sense that Dexter will look for Hannah mckay (Yvonne Strahovski) and her son Harrison. But it would certainly be a shame if we didn’t see Angel batista (David Zayas), Vince Masuka (CS Lee) or Joey quinn (Desmond Harrington) as they are fan favorites.

Although as the series of Dexter He will not return to Miami, it makes some sense that we will not see anyone from the original cast again. Also, many years have passed since the last events. So all those characters will have already rebuilt their lives and will try to forget the impact that the serial killer had.

Are you looking forward to seeing the new season of Dexter? Leave us your comments below.

Share