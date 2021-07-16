They give the green light to the electrical reform; a court revoked suspensions

MEXICO CITY.

Two specialized magistrates considered that the entry into force of the provisions does not cause any type of damage or affectation to the private sector.

The First Collegiate Court Specialized in Economic Competition resolved yesterday, with two votes to one, that the definitive suspensions granted by federal judges against the Electricity Industry Law (LIE) do not proceed for the moment.

This resolution is added to that of July 1, where the Second Collegiate Court in the same matter resolved that the suspensions granted against the LIE must be revoked in their entirety, only that in this discussion the vote was unanimous of its three members.

In this way, the LIE proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would enter into force, which was published on March 9, 2021, but was immediately suspended by judges Juan Pablo Gómez Fierro and Rodrigo de la Peza, who granted provisional suspensions to individuals who took refuge.

The legislation on electricity production gives preference to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) over private companies that are investing, or intend to do so, in the generation of this type of energy.

This preference will be given to the state company, which will use all its generating plants, including those that use fuel oil and coal, which caused protests by companies that use renewable and non-polluting energy; as well as organizations.

In their resolution, the magistrates of the First Collegiate Court Specialized in Economic Competition Eugenio Reyes and Gildardo Galinzoga determined that the entry into force of the reform in electricity matters does not cause any type of damage or affectation to the private sector.

They argued that the regulation establishes a period of 180 days for them to comply with the new regulations imposed on the electricity sector, in the third transitory article.

The bodies in charge of making these modifications, as well as reviewing the agreements, resolutions, guidelines, policies, criteria, manuals and other provisions established by the LIE, will be the Ministry of Energy (Sener), the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) and the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace).

It was specified that private companies will be able to request suspensions only if they detect that the norms that these organizations elaborate already exist or when they are going to be subject to procedures of review, renegotiation or revocation of permits.

Court has the last word: Imco

After a Federal Collegiate Court halted the suspension of the reforms to the Electricity Industry Law, the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (Imco) explained that the fate of the Electricity Industry Law is in the hands of the Supreme Court of Justice de la Nación (SCJN), since it must resolve two appeals promoted by senators and the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece).

“On the one hand, there is the unconstitutionality action that the opposition senators have promoted and, on the other, there is the constitutional controversy promoted by the Federal Economic Competition Commission, considering that the reforms to the electricity industry law usurp their faculties ”, stated in a video Óscar Ocampo, Imco’s Energy coordinator, released on social networks last night.

The specialist indicated that, with the determination of the First Collegiate Court Specialized in Economic Competition on the revocation of the definitive suspensions to the reform, announced yesterday, there are two courts that decide in the same sense “which allows us to anticipate what will pass with the rest of the suspensions ”.

He pointed out that, however, the amparos continue their course, although they do not have a deadline to resolve.

Given this, he stressed that the SCJN is the one that will determine if the reform, which “intends to reconcentrate the activities of this sector in the old state monopoly, the Federal Electricity Commission”, enters into force.

He explained that for any of the two pending mechanisms to proceed, the vote of at least eight of the 11 ministers that make up the Court is required.