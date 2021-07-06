they give scholarships and supports to their family

MEXICO CITY.- At 28, Leobardo Silverio García was born again. Life gave him a second chance to take care of his four children and wife when he was rescued from one of the Metro Line 12 wagons that collapsed on May 3.

The damage to his left lumbar 2, 3 and 4, has left him some physical limitations to continue working in the field of removals. You will no longer be able to carry furniture because it could cause a severe injury that can leave you paralyzed.

According to Leobardo Silverio García, affected by the collapse of a convoy on Line 12, this accident ruined the lives of all the fatalities and injuries.

Well, yes now, practically many of us have been ruined, practically now, for example, now I’m already thinking too much about going to work, I can’t think of anything else, I’ve always been a driver, but I’ve always loaded and something else, I don’t know. “

Leobardo is one of the 79 injured from the collapse of a section of the elevated Viaduct of Metro Line 12 that left 26 dead. Two months after the tragic accident, he is advised and supported by various authorities of the government of Mexico City.

On the part of the authority of the head of government if they have given me all the support, there was a little delay there on the part of the Metro, but these types of problems have already been solved, right now with the lady who was assigned to me as my advisor It has been helping me a lot, “he shared.

The help that is given to him at present is medical, psychological and economic support, because he cannot work carrying furniture; They will also provide scholarships for their children and even a home loan will be provided.

The capital government, well yes, now it has given me the facility of everything, of all possible support, such as scholarships for my children, the job proposal, support for the business that my wife wants to start, then compensation facilities by the Metro “.

Leobardo Silverio García, will no longer walk the 28.6 kilometers to reach the Basilica of Guadalupe to give thanks. Damage to his spine only allows him to walk 20 minutes, maximum.

Today he is waiting for what will happen in the near future with his life, his work and his family; Even so, he knows that he is still in this life for something.

I am of the idea that when it touches you, it touches you and when not, it is for something; so I feel that for something I am still here ”.

Silverio García continues to receive support from the government of Mexico City. She is uncertain about what will happen to her spine, she will have to learn another trade to bring up her three children and one who is on the way.

