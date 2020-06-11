Mexico City.- As a further incentive to the work carried out by the female police officers of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, in this season of health emergency, more than 400 producers of strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries, from Driscoll´ s and Berrymex gathered to donate packaging of their products to the Athenaeum.

To spread the message of support to all women who work in security tasks throughout the country, producers from states such as Jalisco, Michoacán and Baja California, among others, made this donation in recognition of the female police officers of the Grouping Athena of the SSC, for her dedication and dedication to the daily tasks they perform.

At a meeting with the Undersecretary for Citizen Participation and Crime Prevention, Pablo Vázquez Camacho, the representatives of the Producers delivered the 10,000 packages of strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries, which will be distributed to the City Athenaeums, in a ceremony that seeks to highlight the courage and commitment they show in every workday.

For the producers of Driscoll´s and Berrymex, what happens in Mexico City is a reflection of what is happening in the country, which is why it was important to carry out this delivery in the Mexican capital, which shows what many police officers and women police officers do throughout the length and breadth of the national territory.

It may interest you They promote services of small merchants and taxi drivers via WhatsApp

The representative of the 400 producers, Mario Steta, highlighted as “a job that on a daily basis is complex and difficult, which as a result of this crisis has involved an additional effort for all, something that is felt and seen, surely in their family environment ”.

He pointed out that, by sending these red fruits to them and their families, it can generate a signal of gratitude that is extended to everyone.

In addition, he trusted that with the close relationship between society and government, committed to people like the policemen, it will be possible to get ahead of the situation that the country is now facing due to the pandemic of the COVID-19 virus.

Seven24.mx

ebv