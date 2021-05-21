They give more incentives to vaccinate whole families in New York City

The ‘barter’ of free things in exchange for vaccinations did not stop this Thursday with the offer of Governor Andrew Cuomo to give tickets to play the lottery to New Yorkers who decide to inject themselves. Added to this is another announcement made by Mayor Bill de Blasio, which seeks to encourage entire families to be immunized along with their children, for which they will give free tickets to the Children’s Museum in Brooklyn, the The Bronx Zoo and the Coney Island Aquarium.

“We are encouraging entire families to get vaccinated, because now children between 12 and 15 years old can be vaccinated against the coronavirus. A whole family can go together to a vaccination site. We want to encourage that and we want to encourage it. So today, a vaccination site opens in the Brooklyn Children’s Museum, an incredible location, ”exclaimed De Blasio.

The Mayor added: “Starting today, you can go there and get vaccinated. You’ll get free same-day admission to the museum, and a family pass for your next visit. So, so we combine a vaccine in a really encouraging and positive place, and as a result the whole family can be together like that at the same time, but we also encourage all the people, because you can enjoy the museum at that time and another opportunity after that. ”.

But besides that famous place in brooklyn, as of this Friday you will also be able to vaccinate in the The Bronx Zoo, where another immunization site will open, and another will soon be set up at the Aquarium on Coney Island.

The Mayor recalled that to all these familiar places there is another one that will surely encourage children to receive a dose. “If you love the idea of ​​vaccinating your child, and your child has between 12 to 15 years, or even bigger, you can visit the American Museum of Natural History right now, and there you can get vaccinated just below the blue whale. “

And about the vaccination figures so far in the Big Apple, The municipal president indicated that this Thursday the figure of 4 million people who have already received the first dose was reached, and counting those and the second injections already administered, in total 7,753,184 have already been placed.

But the City’s goal continues to be to reach the 5 million people who are already ‘full’ vaccinated with the two doses.

Vaccination in figures:

In NYC:

7,753,184 doses administered, between first and second. 4 million people have already received the first dose. 5 million ‘full’ people vaccinated by June is the goal. 95% of those who have received the first dose have returned for the second.

