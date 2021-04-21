they give it where it hurts the most

Gerard Hammered, in a party with the Barça. (Photo: etty Images)

Florentino Pérez’s project to “save football”, as he announced in an interview in El Chiringuito de Jugones, sinks just over two days after being announced.

To the resignation of the English clubs (Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur), Italians (Inter Milan) or Atlético de Madrid itself, there are those of many players and fans.

Barcelona central Gerard Piqué got wet late on Tuesday on the issue of the Super League. The Catalan defender, taking advantage of this current and the disintegration of the project, positioned himself against this new format.

“Soccer belongs to the fans. Today more than ever, “he wrote in English on his Twitter profile. The publication already exceeds 120,000 likes and has been shared by more than 28,000 users.

But he also received criticism, mainly for two reasons: having given his opinion late, when the project was already crumbling, and having done something similar with the Davis Cup, since as an organizer he changed the traditional format of qualifiers in different countries for a final phase in Madrid.

Precisely this second aspect has been reproached by the journalist Carlos Navarro, of the page specialized in tennis Break Point.

“Tennis also belonged to the Argentines who filled the stands in Córdoba, the French who filled Lille, the Australians who filled Adelaide, the Serbs who filled Belgrade and those who took away the Davis Cup. Neither forget nor forgive ”, he has reproached him.

His publication is being widely shared and has already had more than 1,400 shares and 5,000 likes.

From the world of tennis they have also criticized …

