They give him warning, Rafael Amaya could relapse into temptations

After the recent appearance of the actor in a video in which he was seen with delirium of persecution, Rafael Amaya, who is well known for his role as Aurelio Casillas in “The Lord of the Skies”, is giving what to talk about again now to be seen disoriented.

In addition to this new encounter with the cameras, Rafael also reappeared on stage, where his compadre and great friend Roberto Tapia appeared, where the actor and soap opera heartthrob took the microphone and joked with the public and his current state in front of the media: “Good evening I was out on the town, literally, and here we are at one hundred, full of blessings, very grateful to the public for the patience they have had for me.”

According to his own words shared in TV Notes He continued: “Very grateful to the family. Especially with my compadre Roberto Tapia who has supported me all this way. I want applause for my compadre, Roberto Tapia that those are compadres and not chin … applause for my compadre. My compadre is getting ready and is taking a bath, he has to be with a little snout there ”.

There was no more for Gustavo Adolfo Infante make his comments about it, assuring that Amaya performed one of the most iconic roles in the world of the TV and entertainment, now he accompanies a singer, something that seems wrong to him, since he is a great star who should take his place.

There was also talk that with his size as an actor walking in nightclubs, where he was captured, can be negative both for his image and for himself, since there are many temptations, alcohol and situations that can get out of control.

There is no doubt that the actor is going through one of the strangest moments of his career for him and being a source of rumors around him, after having been missing for so long in the public eye he has reappeared in ways that we do not know. we expected.

On the previous occasion it was learned that José Rafael Amaya Núñez was at a gas station, from where he requested a vehicle to transport himself normally and at that time the images were taken. The representative indicated that the model has no relatives in the city and of course, she did not escape and that she has an apartment in the area, where she currently lives.

It was also shared that Amaya’s relatives live in Tecate, so he routinely denied all the information that the famous magazine shared with its readers. He said that the series actor personally wanted to face the situation; However, he is quite upset and would not do it in the best way, so it was decided that she would handle the situation.

In the midst of everything, rumors still continue that the actor could return to the next season of The Lord of the Skies, this thanks to the fact that they point out that the audience dropped a lot without him and that they will surely think “how to revive him”, to also revive the rating of the super series. They point out that this situation could be causing the handsome man quite a bit of anxiety.