Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), through PTI Infraestructura de Desarrollo, awarded seven contracts to manufacture tanks for the Dos Bocas refinery. Read: Government of Mexico makes ‘irrational’ decisions: Coparmex

Of these contracts, corresponding to package 5 of the work, five have a value of 3 thousand 691 million pesos and were awarded after a process of restricted invitation to a few companies, whose ruling occurred on June 2, according to the minutes of the contest and the amounts to which REFORMA had access.

The other two were awarded between Wednesday and Thursday, despite the fact that it was said that they would compete again and the amounts of the bids are unknown.

Read: Fans you MUST NOT BUY according to Profeco

Read: How do I pay VAT to the SAT if I am Uber or host by Airbnb?

Yesterday, during the tour of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, assured that the 7 contracts had been assigned.

Package 5 consists of the manufacture of 49 storage tanks to which 26 national companies with experience in the construction and maintenance of tanks were invited, according to the Ministry of Energy (Sener).

According to the amounts of the five contracts that were made public on the day of the ruling, the highest was taken by the company LM Vaga Construcciones for 964 million 187 thousand pesos, corresponding to contract 6.

The company TCC Obras e Infraestructura took contract 2 for an amount of 593 million 178 pesos; 3 corresponded to Impulsora de Desarrollo Integral for 546 million 577 thousand pesos; 4 was awarded to CI Heavy Industries for 791 million 043 thousand pesos and 5 was for Ecological Industrial Constructions for 796 million 977 thousand pesos.

Regarding the contracts that were deserted, 1 was assigned to Metálica, Fabricaciones y Edificaciones, which originally offered 412 million 423 thousand pesos per unit, without presenting an integrated price, the highest offer of the three that were held. It is unknown if he made another offer.

Contract 7 was awarded to Fabricación y Reparaciones Electromecánicas, which does not appear on the list of the five companies that participated. The amount of this contract is also unknown.

Sener was consulted to obtain the amounts of the missing contracts without obtaining a response.

The Dos Bocas refinery has an estimated total value of $ 8 billion and will be able to process up to 340,000 barrels a day of crude.