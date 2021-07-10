They give 50 years in prison for kidnapping in Puebla

A trial judge sentenced to 50 years in prison against Pablo Crisóstomo Cortina and Martín Rojas Abraham, for the crimes of illegal deprivation of liberty in the express kidnapping mode, robbery of people who provide federal motor transport services of cargo and carrying a firearm of exclusive use of the Armed Forces.

According to the research folder, at kilometer 180 + 300 of the national road (2100) Puebla-Córdoba, with direction to Tepeaca, those sentenced today seized a tractor unit with license plates of the Federal Public Service, loaded with parcels and deprived its driver of his freedom, by means of threats with a firearm.

Due to these facts, elements of the then Federal Police made available to this FGR in Puebla, who carried out the legal work that resulted in the aforementioned conviction, in addition to a fine of 322 thousand 400 pesos.

