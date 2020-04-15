         They get to run Mac OS X Leopard on an iPad Pro (2020)

That the new iPad Pro is powerful is something we already know from its performance tests and impressions, but there is still room for surprises. Youtuber Jules Gerard has managed to get his iPad Pro running Mac OS X Leopard.

When an iPad’s processor competes with that of a computer

Gerard has achieved this fun milestone without any jailbreak on the device. Have used UTM, a virtual machine project for iOS, which we can find on GitHub. UTM offers support for more than 30 processors, including x86_64 and ARM64.

Obviously using macOS 10.5 on an iPad is far from practical, and yet it is interesting as a concept. A few weeks ago Apple introduced the new iPad Pro (2020) with a trackpad case, marking the arrival of the mouse holder for the iPad. A mouse on which Apple has designed an experience that combines the tactile entrance and the one of a mouse or trackpad.

Beyond the concepts, the new iPad Pro proves that the power of the latest generations of A series chips, designed by Apple, is enormous. That without taking into account the minimum energy consumption that they generate because, by the way, it is much more easy to power a processor when power is generous and consumption takes a back seat. A chip that is powered by a 96 Watt battery, such as the 16-inch MacBook Pro, is very different from a processor whose energy source is a 28-watt battery, such as that of the iPad Pro, a note for when we see the processors arriving from Apple to laptops.

In the video we see how Gerard, after showing the version of the iPad operating system, runs UTM and starts the installation of Leopard, which runs in great detail. Once the system is booted is fully functional, with Finder, Office apps and the rest of apps like contacts, calendars (called iCal), Excel, Safari, etc.

In addition to a look at the past, where we remember an operating system that most veterans will have more than present, it is a look at the future, will we see bootcamp on the iPad?

Share



They get to run Mac OS X Leopard on an iPad Pro (2020)