Quarantine: they get caught red-handed and make these excuses …

13 minutes ago

Dozens of countries in the world have already been in social isolation for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments are struggling these days to maintain the supply of basic goods and services and to try to flatten the contagion curve. Meanwhile, the population must quarantine at home.

While most citizens respect this strict and necessary form, there are always some who break the law and then make the worst apologies in history. Do you want to hear the most absurd reasons that the police have had to hear? Click!

Hunting pokemon

The police in Bicester, England stopped a car: the driver was traveling with his son and his excuse for leaving the house was that they were hunting Pokémon.

Vices and quarantine do not marry

A 51-year-old man from Albury, Australia, told police that he had left home to meet his camel.

On the way to the bakery

A Spaniard drove 21 kilometers on his motorcycle to buy bread …

Golf

Rhode Island police arrested two men for breaking the quarantine. These guys thought it would be a good idea to take a round of golf instead of staying home.

The beach house couldn’t wait

A resident of Dorset, England also made up a “good” excuse to leave home: “I had to paint my beach house.”

Checking the state of the sea

Another Dorset resident claimed he was out for health and safety reasons to see if the sea would be fit for fishing the next day.

The bees that couldn’t wait

Police in Cullompton, England shared on Twitter the two best excuses residents of the area gave them after they went outside. One of them alleged that he had to bring a beehive to the field.

Games

Another said he was taking his PlayStation to his colleague’s house.

Walking the cat

The mayor of Fossano, a town in the Italian region of Piedmont, claimed to have seen several neighbors taking their cats on leashes.

Pigeons

A young man was on the outskirts of Rome “feeding the pigeons.”

Dogs

North Canterbury, New Zealand sergeant Colin Stewart said one person traveled 20 kilometers, from New Brighton to the Waimakariri River, so their dogs could enjoy a good walk.

Skate park

British police stopped two men who drove 105 kilometers, from Oxfordshire to Birmingham, to pedal their BMXs at a skate park.

Eggs

The police stopped two men who were riding a motorcycle between two towns in the Italian province of Bologna. The excuse? They had gone to buy fresh eggs at a farm.

Dinosaur

Police in Murcia, Spain, stopped a neighbor who roared through the streets of the city. The reasons are still unknown.

Movie night

The Spanish police also had to deal with a couple who were going to a movie rental store to be able to enjoy the afternoon with the best cinema.

Newspapers?

Police in Galicia, Spain asked three neighbors where they were going. His response was that they were preparing to distribute newspapers. Obviously, that was not the case.

Shopping

South Wales police stopped a person traveling from St Athan to Cardiff … to pick up a friend and go shopping.

flowers

A man told New Zealand police that he was on his way to a friend’s garden to water the plants.

Kebab

On two occasions the police told a neighbor in Newcastle, Australia, not to sit on the bench to eat the kebab that had been purchased. Since the hungry offender ignored them, the police had no choice but to fine him about $ 600.

Fresh air

A person from Christchurch, in New Zealand, came out for fresh air: “I have no garden.”

The car was dirty

A New Zealander drove from one town to another to wash the car. Or at least that’s what he told the police.

Boredom

The Welsh police do not accept an “I was bored, I was just driving the car” as an excuse.

The full car

UK police stopped a man who had driven 177 km with his wife in the trunk. They had gone to collect some windows, with the bad luck that she did not fit in the back of the car on the way back.

Pilgrim

The police stopped a man who was on the Camino de Santiago route. “He must be the last pilgrim since the pandemic broke out,” said a Spanish Civil Guard sergeant.

In the name of love

Italian police stopped a man who had left home … to try to win back his ex-partner. Without a doubt, one of the most romantic fines.

