They gave voice to Timmy Turner of ‘The Magical Godfathers’ – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

For some time, Nickelodeon aired some shows that became TV classics and emblems for the generation of 2000, such as SpongeBob and series like Drake and Josh or Zoey 101.

However, something certainly curious is that the voice of Timmy Turner, a male character from The Magic Godfathers, was female in both Spanish and English.

Have you noticed this? Here we tell you who the voices of Timmy Turner were, you may also recognize them from some other programs, as they are usually very active in the medium.

Arianna Lopez, the voice of Timmy Turner for Latin America

Arianna Lopez is a commercial voice and dubbing actress trained at Centauro Comunicaciones in Colombia, according to her website. He has worked for production companies such as BBC, Nickelodeon, Netflix, Telemundo, Discovery Channel, FOX, among others.

For better references, she was voiced by several South Park characters (Mayor McDaniels, Jimmy Valmer, Shelly Marsh, and Wendy), Zoey Barkow (Nurse Jackie), Linz Peterson (Queer as Folk), Shino Sosaki (My Hero Academia), and certainly the iconic Timmy Turner.

In total, he claims to have dubbed 130 voices and recorded 115 commercials in 24 years of experience.

The Fairly Odd Parents was an animated television show where Timmy, a little 10-year-old boy who was regularly abandoned and neglected by his parents, eventually left with his evil nanny named Vicky.

