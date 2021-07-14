They gave up their stable life for living in an RV, this is how they live now

MEXICO CITY

A couple who made the drastic decision to sell their house to live in a mobile home You are saving a lot of money on services.

Pete Thomas, 36, and Brydee Hoad, 24, bought the first motorhome of their lives in September 2019, after taking the plunge and selling their two-bedroom home in Ilminster, Somerset.

Pete, health and safety consultant, and Brydee, receptionist, they had to sell all their furniture and most of their belongings to move into the tiny one-bed motorhome for a better work-life balance.

After selling their house, the couple took the road and blanket and since then they have made a traveled through Europe and has traveled all over the UK.

