They gave them false notices to receive them with stones

The National Police has identified twelve young people between 14 and 20 years old after giving false warnings, in one case even alerting a person to the stabbing, and subsequently receiving the agents to stones and insults and throwing of bottles and glasses in the Marxalenes park in Valencia.

The event occurred this Saturday between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. in the vicinity of the Marxalenes park. The operation began when the National Police received several requests for service, including in a case of a possible stabbing A person.

Police officers went to the scene and found that nothing had happened. At one point, various groups of young people total they added fifty people began to insult the police and throw stones, bottles and glasses at them.

At first, due to the violence with which the young people acted, the agents were they were forced to leave the place and require the presence of more units.

Later, and since the young they even occupied the tram tracks, With the consequent danger of causing an accident, the National Police had to intervene and deploy a special device.

After the police intervention, some groups of young people went to the Trànsits district police station as “act of protest” by the actions of the agents. The Police had to deploy more units to prevent this circumstance from escalating.

For all these facts, the agents have identified twelve young people between 14 and 20 years old.