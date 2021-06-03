They gather signatures for Prince Harry to renounce his titles permanently

The Resignation of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle from the British royal family has started to upset thousands of people who disagree that the title of Dukes of Sussex will continue to belong to them.

Given this, a recent survey revealed that the 51 per cent of the British think that both the prince and Meghan should be stripped of all their noble titles.

The author of the petition, made via Change.org is Lady Colin Campbell, who is a member of the aristocratic society of Great Britain who finds delight in talking and writing about the Windsor family and it seems that his pulse did not tremble when creating the Internet initiative.

Initially, it was planned to collect more than 15,000 signatures, however, it has already exceeded 43,000 in two weeks.

The purpose of the petition is for Harry to petition his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, to have her royal titles removed. to avoid its constitutional conflicts that could provoke the controversies that it has aroused, both in the United Kingdom and in the United States.

Only in this way will the son of Princess Diana be able to express his opinion on different issues without pressure, without damaging the institution of the monarchy.

As is public knowledge, the couple have a more than complicated relationship with the British Crown. In March of last year, the couple decided to move away from the Royal Family and since then they have not stopped making statements about how difficult life in royalty is.