They found the body of the 20-year-old Hispanic soldier who disappeared almost three months ago

The lifeless body of the soldier Juan Muñoz, who was wanted by New Mexico authorities since February 20, was found near the Rio Grande, according to his relatives.

“Our dear Juan Muñoz has finally returned home. Unfortunately, he is no longer with us. Please keep Juan and our family in your prayers. “relatives wrote Monday night on a Facebook page created during the search for the 20-year-old soldier.

Local authorities found on Thursday of last week a lifeless body in the waters of the Rio Grande next to the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, near the town of Taos, in New Mexico.

The body was discovered, according to local media, by a person who was canoeing down the river.

Photo: EFE / Elizabeth Rivera

In a previous message published on the social network, the relatives confirmed the discovery of a body near that steel bridge, precisely where on February 21 the soldier’s car was found, and that they were awaiting the identification of the corpse. .

Muñoz, 20, was last seen on Saturday, February 20, and was scheduled to spend the weekend at the National Guard Armory in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, but did not return Sunday. That same day he was reported missing by his sergeant.

Inside the Hispanic car, found next to the bridge, were still his belongings, including cell phone, wallet, identification, debit card and car keys, something that made no sense to his mother, Elizabeth Muñoz Rivera.

“He didn’t have to leave his things in the car, unless he was close by and could get back quickly. He has always been very careful“Said the Hispanic’s mother in an interview she gave to Efe last April.

The soldier had told family members that he planned to retire from the military before the end of his statutory term, and that he planned to move to the city of Albuquerque, the largest city in New Mexico.

With the shadow of the case of the soldier Vanessa Guillén, who disappeared in April of last year from a military base in Texas and her remains found in June, dismembered and buried, the New Mexico State Police launched since February in search of Muñoz.

The agency confirmed that “Muñoz’s smell was on the bridge”, and conducted exhaustive searches under the structure and several miles downstream, finding no sign of the Latino soldier.

The authorities have since contemplated the possibility that the young Hispanic would kill himself, given that the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge has one of the highest suicide rates in the country.

Family members have rejected this hypothesis. “At least he would have left me a note saying goodbye,” the mother told Efe.